Superintendent Thorossian's April Update

In April, our Educational Services team rolled out our Instructional Services Newsletter, which is delivered to our families on a weekly basis. The newsletter is equipped with wonderful information and resources to help guide you through distance learning. Click HERE to view the latest newsletter.
Our administrators, teachers, and staff decided to treat our students to a surprise this month with their participation in the Cruisin’ thru Monrovia parade. Following the boundaries of our five elementary schools, our MUSD staff waved as families held posters with messages of hope while safely practicing social distancing. It was a beautiful experience and a perfect example of Monrovia Unified’s tightknit community.
Our seniors were also celebrated this month when our Monrovia Unified family came together to distribute Class of 2020 yard signs. Thank you to everyone who participated and ensured the success of the distribution.
As we move forward with distance learning, I encourage you all to continue visiting the District’s Distance Learning Platform for more information and resources. Our District’s instructional specialists are now offering parent/guardian office hours four times a week. Click HERE to fill out a submission form to attend the meetings. Should you have any questions about the distance learning process, please reach out to your child’s teacher.
Though the news regarding distance learning has taken precedence this month, our schools continue to get noticed for their dedication and commitment to helping every student achieve at a high level.
Clifton Middle School was recently recognized as a 2020 School to Watch for its academic excellence and responsiveness to the needs of students. Additionally, Monrovia High School was ranked in the top 13 percent of schools in the nation by U.S. News and World Report for its student achievement and college and career readiness programs.
These recognitions help bring light to the wonderful students, teachers, and staff we have here at Monrovia Unified. I am proud of each and every one of them.
We will continue providing updated information on our website and social media platforms. Pre-recorded informational messages are regularly updated at (626) 471-2084.
Families are encouraged to tune in to Conversations with Ralph Walker at 3 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday. The show airs on YouTube and features Board President Rob Hammond and Mayor Tom Adams, who share the latest local updates on COVID-19. Please submit questions to kgemtv@gmail.com or by calling (626) 357-4974.
Sincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
Our administrators, teachers, and staff decided to treat our students to a surprise this month with their participation in the Cruisin’ thru Monrovia parade. Following the boundaries of our five elementary schools, our MUSD staff waved as families held posters with messages of hope while safely practicing social distancing. It was a beautiful experience and a perfect example of Monrovia Unified’s tightknit community.
Our seniors were also celebrated this month when our Monrovia Unified family came together to distribute Class of 2020 yard signs. Thank you to everyone who participated and ensured the success of the distribution.
As we move forward with distance learning, I encourage you all to continue visiting the District’s Distance Learning Platform for more information and resources. Our District’s instructional specialists are now offering parent/guardian office hours four times a week. Click HERE to fill out a submission form to attend the meetings. Should you have any questions about the distance learning process, please reach out to your child’s teacher.
Though the news regarding distance learning has taken precedence this month, our schools continue to get noticed for their dedication and commitment to helping every student achieve at a high level.
Clifton Middle School was recently recognized as a 2020 School to Watch for its academic excellence and responsiveness to the needs of students. Additionally, Monrovia High School was ranked in the top 13 percent of schools in the nation by U.S. News and World Report for its student achievement and college and career readiness programs.
These recognitions help bring light to the wonderful students, teachers, and staff we have here at Monrovia Unified. I am proud of each and every one of them.
We will continue providing updated information on our website and social media platforms. Pre-recorded informational messages are regularly updated at (626) 471-2084.
Families are encouraged to tune in to Conversations with Ralph Walker at 3 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday. The show airs on YouTube and features Board President Rob Hammond and Mayor Tom Adams, who share the latest local updates on COVID-19. Please submit questions to kgemtv@gmail.com or by calling (626) 357-4974.
Sincerely,
Dr. Katherine Thorossian
Superintendent
No comments:
Post a Comment