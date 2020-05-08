News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia's Xencor Reports $8.1 Million First Quarter Loss

Monrovia's Xencor, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, reported that for the first quarter of this year, ending March 31, its total revenue was $32.4 million, compared to $111.9 million for the same period in 2019.

Net loss for the quarter was $8.1 million, or $(0.14) on a fully diluted per share basis, compared to net income of $80.0 million, or $1.38 on a fully diluted per share basis, for the same period in 2019.

Source: https://is.gd/QK5kok

