Monrovia's Xencor Reports $8.1 Million First Quarter Loss

Monrovia's Xencor, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, reported that for the first quarter of this year, ending March 31, its total revenue was $32.4 million, compared to $111.9 million for the same period in 2019.
Net loss for the quarter was $8.1 million, or $(0.14) on a fully diluted per share basis, compared to net income of $80.0 million, or $1.38 on a fully diluted per share basis, for the same period in 2019.
Source: https://is.gd/QK5kok
- Brad Haugaard
