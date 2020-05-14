Monrovia High Plans a Drive-Through Graduation

Monrovia High students are going to be able to march across the stage to receive their graduation diploma.
Here's how it will work: Students' families will be assigned to groups, then, at assigned times, the group will drive up to an entry point, then one car at a time, they'll enter and the graduating student will get out, walk across the stage and receive the diploma.
Family gets a front-row seat (from their cars), and others can watch on the internet - it'll be live streamed.
Here's Monrovia High Principal Kirk McGinnis explaining the plan.
- Brad Haugaard
