Monrovia Police: Knife Robbery; Stripper Arrested; Trespassers in Wash Arrested; Too Drunk for Sobriety Test; and Lots More
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 321 service events, resulting in 43 investigations.
Theft
May 14 at 3:52 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Walnut called police to report his catalytic converter had been stolen from his truck. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. The investigation is continuing.
Robbery
May 14 at 4:35 a.m., a customer of a business in the 400 block of W. Foothill called police to report a suspect had stolen his wallet and cell phone. The victim attempted to follow the suspect, but the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened the victim. Officers responded and checked the area, but the suspect had fled. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 14 at 8:54 a.m., a male subject entered a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and shoplifted several items. He was confronted by store loss prevention and dropped the property before fleeing on foot. Officers located the suspect nearby and arrested him. He was issued a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Resisting and Delaying a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
May 14 at 11:25 a.m., a caller reported a male subject removing his clothing while sitting on a bench in the 200 block of W. Foothill. When officers arrived, the subject fled the location, but he was quickly located on Linwood and was found to be on probation. He was arrested.
Commercial Burglary
May 14 at 5:46 p.m., a commercial burglary was reported in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle. The victim reported her storage unit at the location was broken into by someone. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
May 14 at 9:53 p.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a disturbing subject. Investigation revealed the subject had a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested per the authority of the warrant.
Attempted Burglary
May 15 at 6:23 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington. Upon arrival, they found a window to the front had been damaged, but not shattered enough to make entry. Security camera footage showed three suspects attempting to break the window. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
May 15 at 7:17 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 200 block of E. Olive. The vehicle was burglarized sometime during the night. Officers arrived and found both rear windows had been smashed and several power tools were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
May 15 at 7:25 p.m., a female subject called police to report she had located a vehicle in the 700 block of W. Walnut that had been stolen from her. Her vehicle was stolen out of Paramount and the suspect, her ex-boyfriend, was already in custody. Officers confirmed the vehicle had been stolen and released the vehicle to the owner.
Theft – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 12:34 a.m., officers were conducting extra patrol in the 900 block of W. Duarte when they contacted a male subject acting suspiciously. As they spoke with the male subject, an employee from a business advised the officers that the suspect had stolen merchandise from the store. The suspect admitted to stealing the merchandise. He was arrested for the theft.
Trespassing – Suspects Arrested
May 16 at 7:56 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of W. Duarte when he saw several subjects in the wash area in violation of posted no-trespassing signs. All the subjects were previously warned by officers not to trespass in the wash. All subjects were arrested and issued citations.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 1:54 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Duarte reported her husband had battered her, causing visible injuries to her head. Officers and paramedics responded and the victim was treated for her injuries. After the investigation was completed, the suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 5:11 p.m., a caller reported a female motorist was stopped in traffic and slumped over in the driver's seat at the intersection of Magnolia and Huntington. Officers and paramedics responded. The subject was contacted and found to be heavily intoxicated. She was too intoxicated to perform field sobriety tests. She was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Resisting and Delaying a Peace Officer – Suspect Arrested
May 16 at 9:24 p.m., officers witnessed a subject fail to stop at the stop sign at Fifth and Chestnut. They were able to catch up to the vehicle and a traffic stop was initiated. The subject fled from the vehicle and hid underneath a truck parked in the 900 block of W. Olive. The subject ultimately came out from underneath the truck and was arrested for resisting and delaying a peace officer.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
May 17 at 8:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of S. Alta Vista when he saw a vehicle that appeared to have been burglarized with the door lock broken. He stopped and looked inside the vehicle and found wires hanging from the ignition. The owner was located and reported the ignition system and door lock were not damaged when he parked the vehicle. It appears as if the suspect attempted to steal the vehicle, but was not successful. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
May 18 at 9:29 a.m., an officer responded to the 100 block of E. Chestnut regarding a vehicle burglary investigation. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect punched the driver's door lock to gain access into the victim's vehicle. Once inside the vehicle, the suspect tampered with the ignition in attempt to start the vehicle, but was unsuccessful. The suspect was seen getting into a four door sedan, possibly a KIA Optima, before fleeing the area. The investigation is ongoing.
Mail Theft
May 18 at 1:03 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of W. Foothill regarding a male suspect that was seen stealing a package from the front of a home. Officers arrived in the area but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
May 18 at 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a male suspect detained by loss prevention officers for stealing a toolbox and tools. The suspect was positively identified and arrested for shoplifting.
Theft
May 18 at 6:23 p.m., an officer took a theft report of a catalytic converter over the phone. The theft occurred in the 300 block of E. Olive. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
May 18 at 10:48 p.m., the Monrovia Fire Department called police to report a disturbing subject attempting to enter the fire station in the 100 block of E. Lemon. The subject tried leaving on his bicycle by going up the stairs between the fire station and parking area. Officers made contact with the subject, who was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 19 at 4:22 p.m., a vehicle traveling west at the intersection of California and Lemon failed to yield to a vehicle traveling north. One of the parties suffered a contusion on his head, but did not wish to be taken to a hospital.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 20 at 7:08 a.m., two vehicles collided in the intersection of California and Huntington after one of the vehicles failed to stop for the red traffic signal. Officers responded and issued a citation to the party at fault.
Counterfeit Money
May 20 at 10:32 a.m., a customer at a business in the 3000 block of S. Peck tried to pay for merchandise using counterfeit $20 dollar bills. Officers responded and detained the subject. It was determined that the subject did not know the bills were counterfeit. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 20 at 11:12 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of Mauna Loa. The victim reported that his vehicle and attached trailer with a wave runner on it were taken sometime during the night. Officers responded and checked the area, but were unable to locate the missing vehicles. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
May 20 at 4:51 p.m., two vehicles were traveling south on Mountain near Evergreen. One of the drivers rear ended the vehicle stopped in front of him, then reversed and fled the scene. No injuries were reported. Officers responded and checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting
May 20 at 6:23 p.m., a suspect entered a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and took several items without paying for them. The suspect pushed a cart with the items across the parking lot, but abandoned the cart when he saw loss prevention officers chasing after him. All the stolen items were recovered. This investigation is continuing
