Humane Society Swamped With People Wanting to Adopt a Pet

From the PHS web page (https://is.gd/aCa37H):
"We are extremely grateful to our community for your excitement and willingness to adopt a shelter pet during this time. In the past week, we have received nearly 1,000 adoption applications for adoptable animals in our care. This means that we have more applications than we have animals—while we generally consider this a good problem to have, we also understand that this can be frustrating for people ready to bring a new pet into their lives. While we work to develop a more seamless adoption process, we appreciate your patience and support."
- Brad Haugaard
