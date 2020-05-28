City to Prefer Native Trees for Parks, City-Owned Areas

Native trees like these will be preferred in city plantings.
At its next meeting the Monrovia City Council will consider ...
~ Adding more native trees to the types of trees the city plants in parks and public places (It has more than 8,000), and making the natives the preferred choice. See list above. Also some trees will be removed from the approved list: Evergreen Pear, Holly Oak and American Sweet Gum (Liquidambar). https://is.gd/76qOkp
~ A housekeeping measure to issue dog licenses on a rolling basis rather than annually. So, for example, Oct. 10, 2020 to Oct. 10, 2021 rather than Oct. 10, or Feb. 14, or July 7 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020. https://is.gd/KBJH5V
- Brad Haugaard
