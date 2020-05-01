Athens Switches to One-Stop Trash Pick Up During Pandemic

~ There is a great story on ABC-7 about how Monrovians on Facebook came together to help a father who was out of work by providing him with jobs. https://is.gd/4aeLCb
~ Athens Services will temporarily switch to a single pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Monday, May 4, Athens will collect everything with one or two trucks to keep trucks and drivers to a minimum and reduce exposure. Refuse will not be hand sorted, but will continue to be mechanically sorted. To the extent the machines can do it, materials will be recycled and green waste will be composted. This is temporary so continue using the appropriate bins. For questions contact Public Works at 932-5575 or Athens at (888) 336-6100.

