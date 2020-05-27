Calvary Chapel Monrovia Also Opening for Services Sunday

There will be three Sunday Services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Attendance is by reservation only and you must reserve each week: https://is.gd/zFW2tb
Other limitations:
- There will not be any children's ministry now therefore we are limiting entrance to ages 12 years and above.
- Due to the high risk of our seniors we are limiting to under 65 year olds.
- All who are attending must wear a mask.
- Practice social distancing, no handshaking or hugging.
- Enter in main lobby, exit out patio or door on Myrtle.
- If you are sick or who have had close contact with a person with COVID-19 please stay home and watch online.
