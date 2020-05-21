News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
--->>>>>
Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants!
<<<<<---
--->>>>>
Online Church Services
<<<<<---
Lunch from Peach Cafe
Lunch today from Peach Cafe, on the north side of Colorado just west of Ivy. I got the Chicken Pesto Salad with a side of cornbread for $11. Very tasty and it looked good even in a box.
https://www.thepeachcafe.com/
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
5/21/2020
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment