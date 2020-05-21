News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch from Peach Cafe

Lunch today from Peach Cafe, on the north side of Colorado just west of Ivy. I got the Chicken Pesto Salad with a side of cornbread for $11. Very tasty and it looked good even in a box. https://www.thepeachcafe.com/

