News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---
Drive-Through Graduation Ceremony On for June 3
The graduation plan, approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and the City of Monrovia, adheres to all of social distancing and public health guidelines established for Los Angeles County.
“Ensuring our seniors receive the recognition they deserve is vital to Monrovia Unified School District and Monrovia High School,” Board of Education President Rob Hammond said. “With the advocacy of the Board of Education, Monrovia High leadership, our community, and Supervisor Kathryn Barger, I am happy to say that our seniors will have a memorable graduation ceremony on June 3.”
Monrovia High School’s Class of 2020 spoke up about their graduation desires during a virtual town hall meeting that included seniors and Monrovia High administrators, and also filled out a senior survey expressing their wishes for a graduation ceremony.
On May 8, Monrovia High School Principal Kirk McGinnis shared the news about a drive-thru graduation ceremony with students, detailing the step-by-step plan to keep students and their families safe during the celebration.
The District, after finalizing the graduation plan with Monrovia High School, received news from the Department of Public Health stating that graduation drive-thru ceremonies were prohibited in Los Angeles County.
Realizing the effect this decision would have on its students and school community, Hammond, Board Vice President Bryan Wong, Board Clerk Maritza Travanti, Member Selene Lockerbie, and Member Ed Gililland, worked with Monrovia High School to submit their graduation plan and advocate for the Class of 2020.
On May 22, Los Angeles County announced that drive-thru graduations would be allowed if all public health guidelines were met.
“We are truly grateful for the commitment our entire community has shown to our graduating class,” Superintendent Dr. Katherine Thorossian said. “I’d like to thank our Board of Education for their strong leadership, Supervisor Kathryn Barger for her partnership, Principal McGinnis and the entire Monrovia High School team, the City of Monrovia, and our community for their dedication and work to give our students the graduation they deserve.”
Monrovia High School will set up a graduation stage on June 3 and invite students to walk the stage as their families watch from the safety of their vehicles. While practicing safe social distancing, Monrovia High School seniors will exit their vehicles, walk on stage, and receive their diplomas.
Monrovia High’s video production team will create a video component of the graduation ceremony. Senior portraits will be displayed on a screen as graduates walk across the stage. The ceremony will also be live-streamed, allowing community members to tune in from the comfort of their homes.
To ensure safety, each student will be assigned a call time to arrive with their family for the celebration.
“We know that our graduating class lost many senior activities because of the need for remote instruction,” McGinnis said. “With the commitment of all those involved, Monrovia High School’s Class of 2020 will have a graduation to remember. I look forward to celebrating each and every one of them on June 3.”
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 5/28/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment