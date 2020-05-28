Citrus College Will Stay Closed Through Fall Semester

This decision was made for the safety and well-being of Citrus College students and employees, as well as the broader community, and it follows the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's current "Safer at Home" order.
While the physical college campus will remain closed during this time, the college has created a new Owl Success Hub webpage where students can learn how to transition to remote studies, access mental health resources and schedule counseling appointments. Library services and additional student support services and resources are also available. To access the Owl Success Hub, visit www.citruscollege.edu/stdntsrv/counsel/owlsuccesshub.
"I commend the entire college community for their perseverance and dedication to supporting students during these challenging times," said Dr. Geraldine M. Perri, superintendent/president of Citrus College. "Citrus College will continue to rely on guidelines from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to determine when it is safe to reopen."
Summer session registration is currently open, and instruction begins June 22. Fall semester registration begins July 6, and instruction begins Aug. 24.
For more information, visit the college's COVID-19 webpage at www.citruscollege.edu/covid19.
Source: Citrus College press release
- Brad Haugaard
