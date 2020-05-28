Monrovia High Principal Outlines Drive-Through Graduation Process

The driving path for Monrovia High's drive-through graduation ceremony.
Second: The following items are all connected to the safety of everyone involved: students, families, and staff. In reading the direction from LA County regarding the safety guidelines, and considering the space we have in the interior of our campus, we need to absolutely adhere to the following:
- One family sized car per graduate. (No motorhomes, limousines, etc). The car cannot be a convertible or a golf cart. This would also prohibit any one from riding in the back of a pick up.
- If members in the car will be rolling down any windows, all members inside the vehicle need to be wearing a face covering.
- Family members, guests, visitors (not in the vehicle) will not be allowed to enter the facility. They will need to watch the ceremony on the live streamed link (coming soon).
- Only the graduate will be allowed to exit the vehicle at the designated time, and after walking across the stage and receiving their diploma will need to enter the same vehicle at the designated loading area. MHS Staff will be on site to direct you to these areas.
- Please no honking of your car horns, or use of air horns during the ceremony as we will be recording the event live and no one wants their child's time of celebration to be overshadowed.
- Your attention to these guidelines is essential and should you not comply, we will need to cancel our event. NO ONE wants that to happen.
Third: Each graduate will receive a complimentary face mask. It is white with our school logo and "Class of 2020" on one side in green. It is pretty cool. We will give you your face mask on Thursday 5/28 at Senior Check out. A separate Senior Check Out email will be coming shortly.
Here is a map that will help show you where the graduation processional car parade will take place. You will notice that the entrance is the staff parking lot on Madison and you will exit onto Colorado Blvd. Graduation Map
There will be more details coming. The first thing we need is for you to sign up for your time slot!
Thank you all,
Mr. McGinnis
