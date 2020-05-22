The Circuits of Monrovia; Memorial Will be Removed; Partial Myrtle Closure

There are 31 SCE circuits - with names - that cover Monrovia. Here they are.
In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Southern California Edison's 2020 Reliability Report for Monrovia is available here: https://is.gd/mCkpxK .
~ A small memorial at the corner of California Avenue and Duarte Road to pay honor and respect to victims of a tragedy that occurred there on April 15 poses a safety concern as it lies in the crosswalk area and glass candles have broken, so the City will remove it. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends so deeply affected by this tragedy."
~ Due to construction Myrtle between Walnut and Chestnut will be closed to southbound vehicular traffic - and northbound traffic should expect delays - this coming Tuesday (May 16) through May 28, and again on June 3. Closures from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
Thanks, it's good to know the name of the circuit I'm on.ReplyDelete