Restaurants, Barbershops Can Open - And Aztec Hotel, Too

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports:
~ Restaurants may now open for in-person dining. Barbershops and hair salons may also open. Of course, all the Coronavirus rules apply.
~ Monrovia's Aztec Hotel plans to reopen as a hotel in the next several months. The Planning Commission approved the opening plan at its May 27 meeting. The Aztec, which is designated a National Historic Landmark and a Monrovia Local Historic Landmark, has not operated since approximately 2011.
~ This coming week the freeway underpass at Mountain Avenue will be pressure washed and then get fresh coat of paint.
~ No need to wait for another e-waste event, the Public Works Yard (600 S. Mountain Avenue) has a place to discard the stuff. For questions call the Public Works Department at 932-5575.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment