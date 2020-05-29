News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Restaurants, Barbershops Can Open - And Aztec Hotel, Too

In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~ Restaurants may now open for in-person dining. Barbershops and hair salons may also open. Of course, all the Coronavirus rules apply.

~  Monrovia's Aztec Hotel plans to reopen as a hotel in the next several months. The Planning Commission approved the opening plan at its May 27 meeting. The Aztec, which is designated a National Historic Landmark and a Monrovia Local Historic Landmark, has not operated since approximately 2011. 

~  This coming week the freeway underpass at Mountain Avenue will be pressure washed and then get fresh coat of paint.

~ No need to wait for another e-waste event, the Public Works Yard (600 S. Mountain Avenue) has a place to discard the stuff. For questions call the Public Works Department at 932-5575.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)