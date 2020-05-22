Monrovia Schools Planning for Distance Learning Even After the Virus

https://is.gd/GEKoQ8) the Monrovia Board of Education will consider ...
~ Distance learning even during non-virus times. The staff report (here: https://is.gd/uhl9Ap) says, "The Governing Board recognizes that distance learning can be a viable alternative instructional strategy that supports student achievement of academic goals. Distance learning opportunities may be offered to students participating in independent study, credit recovery courses, enrichment courses, or other courses identified by the Superintendent or designee." https://is.gd/nGSHkk
~ Spending more than a half million dollars - $581,493, to be exact - on 1,725 Chromebook computers and the network software to manage them. https://is.gd/DSDI20
~ A resolution asking "our Congressional delegation, inclusive of our United States Senators and House of Representatives, and the Governor of California to advocate for additional federal funding to prioritize stable public school funding." https://is.gd/jjTs7O
- Brad Haugaard
