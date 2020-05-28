News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Flasher on Duarte Road; Trespassers in Wash Re-Arrested; Driver Gives Cyclist Thumbs Up After Hitting Him; Crash on Blind Curve; and More ...
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 315 service events, resulting in 54 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
May 21 at 7:08 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of E. Walnut called to report his 2007, Chevrolet work truck was parked on the street and had been stolen sometime overnight. The vehicle was entered into Stolen Vehicle System. Investigation continuing.
Indecent Exposure
May 22 at 9:04 a.m., a Monrovia resident called police to report an incident of indecent exposure. She was on a walk in the 400 block of W. Duarte, near Magnolia, when a male subject yelled to get her attention and then exposed himself. The woman ran home and called the police. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. The suspect is described as a male Hispanic in his 30’s, 5’5”, thin build, with a shaved head and large tattoo on his arm. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
May 22 at 9:11 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 800 block of S. California when he saw a subject he recognized. The subject was consensually contacted and found to be in possession of a pipe that had been used for smoking methamphetamine. The subject was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Residential Burglary
May 22 at 9:51 a.m., the owner of a residence in the 200 block of S. Primrose arrived home and discovered his residence had been burglarized while he was gone. He then called police. Officers arrived and located the point of entry into the home. It is unknown if anything was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Six Suspects Arrested
May 22 at 10:09 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 400 block of W. Duarte when he saw several subjects in the city owned wash underneath the Metro Rail Bridge. All of the subjects had previously been warned and arrested for trespassing. The officer contacted the six subjects and all were arrested for trespassing.
Vandalism
May 23 at 3:56 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Olive called police to report a tire on his vehicle had just been slashed by a male Asian suspect, 30-40 years old, wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and a black mask. A similar report was made by another resident in the area. Investigation continuing.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
May 23 at 7:09 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling north on Myrtle, crossing the street at Walnut, when a vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at Walnut and struck the bicyclist. The driver gave the bicyclist a thumbs up sign and continued driving. The bicyclist sustained minor injuries. Investigation continuing.
Shots Fired
May 24 at 2:11 a.m., police dispatch received calls regarding shots fired and people seen running in the 800 block S. Mayflower. As officers arrived on scene, two subjects were seen running into a house in the 900 block of S. Mayflower. Officers made contact with the subjects inside the house, and the interior of the residence was checked for anyone needing medical assistance, but everyone checked out fine. Officers canvassed the area and located 16 spent casings throughout the 400 block of W. Chestnut. No injured subjects or suspects were located. The investigation is continuing.
Gas Leak
May 24 at 7:13 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding an alarm activation. When Officers arrived, they could smell natural gas emitting from the location. The Monrovia Fire Department was notified. The area was evacuated and the Gas Company responded. The gas supply to the business was shut off and the source of the leak was being investigated by the Gas Company. No injuries reported.
Grand Theft
May 24 at 1:35 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of E. Foothill called to report someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his Honda Element sometime during the night. Investigation continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft Auto
May 25 at 9:26 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Cypress called to report that sometime during the night someone tried to steal her vehicle. She noticed her ignition had been tampered with. Investigation continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 25 at 2:05 p.m., two motorists were traveling toward each other in the 600 block of Norumbega. They were at a blind curve when they collided into one another and their airbags deployed. One driver sustained an injury to the arm from the airbag and the other driver complained of pain to the head and neck. The drivers were treated at the scene by Monrovia Paramedics.
Residential Burglary
May 26 at 3:00 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Colorado called police to report her residence had been burglarized. She locked and left her residence at 11:30 a.m. to go shopping. When she returned, she discovered her garage door had been forced open. A check of the residence revealed the only loss was 40 rolls of toilet paper. Investigation continuing.
Violation of a Court Order
May 26 at 3:35 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Oakcliff called police to report a family member had come to the location that was not allowed per a valid restraining order. The subject said he disobeyed the order, but indicated he went to the location to retrieve his vehicle. The subject was advised regarding the court order, and a verified complaint will be completed and forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.
Mail Theft
May 26 at 10:58 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of S. Encino called police to report two suspects driving a U-Haul that were taking mail from mailboxes. Officers arrived and located the vehicle still in the area. When the suspects saw the officer, they took off at a high rate of speed. The vehicle abruptly stopped on First, north of Fano in Arcadia, where the suspects fled on foot.
Arcadia Police Department and the Foothill Air Support Team helicopter responded to assist with containment and a search of the area, but the suspects were not found. The U-Haul van was found to be an unreported stolen from Chatsworth U-Haul. There were several pieces of stolen mail from Arcadia and Monrovia in the vehicle. One of the suspects left their personal identification in the vehicle. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 27 at 11:33 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of W. Hillcrest called police to report that someone had stolen her Honda CRV sometime during the night. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 27 at 12:43 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a business parking lot in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. The victim parked his vehicle in the parking lot and went inside the business. When he returned, his Ford F250 was gone. Officers searched the area and located the vehicle to the rear of a business in Duarte. The vehicle was missing the catalytic converter and a toolbox from the bed of the truck. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft
May 27 at 1:51 p.m., an employee from a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington called police to report four male suspects entered the business and grabbed various phones and watches, and then left without paying for the merchandise. Officers responded, but the suspects were not located. The investigation is continuing.
Posted by Brad at 5/28/2020
