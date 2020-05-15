News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Thunderbirds Picture

The Air Force's Thunderbirds precision flying team made a salute to Methodist Hospital in a fly-by this afternoon. Gem City Images got a good picture: https://is.gd/sjgKan

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)