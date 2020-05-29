News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
New Tomato-Growing Contest Starts Sunday
The contest starts May 31 (this Sunday). You can pick up an heirloom tomato seedling, a growing guide, and information on the average weight for the tomato variety you receive, from 8-10 a.m. at 731 Valley View, in Monrovia, while supplies last. (Coronavirus rules apply.)
Adults and children may participate. There is a limit of two seedlings per household, and you must be present to receive a seedling, donated by the Huntington Library.
On July 12 Grow Monrovia will pick five winners, based on the weight (relative to the average weight of the variety received).
The five winners will get a garden kit with five easy-to-grow, long-lasting, and productive vegetables and an easy-to-follow growing guide.
- Brad Haugaard
5/29/2020
