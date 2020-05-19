News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lucy'd Like to Be Yours ... But Don't Check Out Early

After her last three owners passed away, 11-year-old Lucy ended up at the shelter. Understandably, Lucy has some anxiety from losing three of her people, so she needs someone who’s willing to be patient with her, help her work through her anxiety, and give her stability. Lucy is a happy, affectionate dog who loves cuddling and being near her favorite people. She'd be a wonderful buddy for someone who works from home or enjoys a quiet weekend reading books on the couch. She just needs someone to take a chance on her!

The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

