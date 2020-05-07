News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia High Principal Sends Video Congratulations to Class of 2020

Monrovia High Principal Kirk McGinnis sends a video message to the Class of 2020!

- Brad Haugaard
