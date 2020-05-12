News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Demure Rose - Just Needs Stability and Love

Four-year-old Rose is a demure cat who needs patience to come out of her shell, but earning her trust and affection will be well worth the wait! She loves to explore once she’s comfortable, and if you want to be her friend, she can be swayed by some yummy treats (raise your hand if this describes you too). Rose doesn’t ask for much, just a little time to get used to you. With stability and love, this beautiful cat will thrive!

Currently, all adoption fees are waived, made possible by the Spence Family and Capital Group. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
