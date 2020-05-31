Curfew 6 p.m. Tonight for Monrovia and the Rest of LA County

A curfew goes into effect at 6 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Monday morning for Monrovia and all LA County.
City Manager Dylan Feik writes that residents should only leave their homes for medical care or to go to an essential job.
He writes:
"Over the weekend, we have all witnessed protests taking place throughout the nation. However, as of late, the protests turned destructive. To ensure the safety of our community, the Los Angeles County has proclaimed the existence of a local emergency due to civil unrest."
and ...
"Part of the reason why this Order is being issued is because amongst the peaceful protest, there is organized looting. Although everyone has the right to peacefully gather, we have gotten to the point where lives and properties are in imminent danger."
"Part of the reason why this Order is being issued is because amongst the peaceful protest, there is organized looting. Although everyone has the right to peacefully gather, we have gotten to the point where lives and properties are in imminent danger."
Here's the order: https://is.gd/oaHJ8D
- Brad Haugaard
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment