Route 66 Videos And Monrovia

The first features Councilmember Larry Spicer sharing his family’s story of moving from the South to Monrovia and then traveling back to see family in the days when the legacy of segregation still made travel uncomfortable and dangerous for African Americans.
... And, Keiko Sakatani shares her family's story from the days when her grandmother arrived in 1918 as a picture bride from Japan to the family’s odyssey during WWII when they were forced to leave their strawberry farm and were sent to an internment camp.
