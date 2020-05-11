Monrovia Community Garden Wins Award

Since it launched in July 2019, the Monrovia Comminunity Garden has generated:
- More than 800 hours of community service by volunteers
- 500 pounds of produce
- 2 tons of food waste composted and diverted from landfills
- More than 200 children participating in garden crafts and seeds planted at community events
- 125 community members attending workshops and education events
- More than 1,100 feet of Deodar Cedar Urban Rescue wood used for raised beds instead of being wood chipped
The garden, at 303 W Colorado Blvd., on the corner of Magnolia Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, is open from sunrise to sunset.
- Brad Haugaard
