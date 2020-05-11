News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Monrovia Community Garden Wins Award

The Monrovia Community Garden Pilot program received an Award of Merit in the Green Region category from the Southern California Association of Governments, which encourages innovative planning to improve the mobility, livability, prosperity and sustainability for the Southern California region.

Since it launched  in July 2019, the Monrovia Comminunity Garden has generated:

  • More than 800 hours of community service by volunteers
  • 500 pounds of produce
  • 2 tons of food waste composted and diverted from landfills
  • More than 200 children participating in garden crafts and seeds planted at community events
  • 125 community members attending workshops and education events
  • More than 1,100 feet of Deodar Cedar Urban Rescue wood used for raised beds instead of being wood chipped

The garden, at 303 W Colorado Blvd., on the corner of Magnolia Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, is open from sunrise to sunset.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)