Canyon Park to Open May 18

https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports that Monrovia Canyon Park will open Monday, May 18. All other parks, and the Wilderness Preserve, are already open, but for Canyon Park to open, the city needs to "prepare a social distancing protocol for the park and park users."
Feik says residents are required to wear cloth face coverings when in contact with non-household members and when accessing essential businesses and services, such as the grocery store, bank, work or on public transportation.
- Brad Haugaard
