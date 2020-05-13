Monrovia School District Student Information System Hacked

Possible compromised information is: parent and student login information, residents' physical addresses, email addresses, and password hashes. [Password hashes, by the way, won't let you log into an account. They're passwords, but they've basically been turned into hash. - Brad]
All accounts have been locked and Aeries will be sending out a password reset to students and parents.
The district is asking people to login as soon as possible to reset their passwords. For help, call (626) 471-2064.
- Brad Haugaard
