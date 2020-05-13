News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---

Monrovia School District Student Information System Hacked

On April 27, Monrovia School District was informed by Aeries, the company that provides the district's student information system, that information for some of the districts the company serves might have been breached.

Possible compromised information is: parent and student login information, residents' physical addresses, email addresses, and password hashes. [Password hashes, by the way, won't let you log into an account. They're passwords, but they've basically been turned into hash. - Brad]

All accounts have been locked and Aeries will be sending out a password reset to students and parents.

The district is asking people to login as soon as possible to reset their passwords. For help, call (626) 471-2064.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)