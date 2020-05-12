Opinion - Devote Myrtle Avenue to Restaurant Seating

A friend in Lodi told me his city is considering this plan, and I think it could work in Monrovia.
When it becomes legally possible for restaurants to open, the city could close off Myrtle to vehicle traffic and open the street as a dining area for the adjacent restaurants.
If restaurants are required to have seating spaced at least six feet apart, this would allow them to have - more or less - full seating. And it would be kinda fun, too!
If I want to go north or south in Monrovia, I avoid Myrtle. Too many stop lights and pedestrians. I'm usually only on the street if I'm going somewhere ON Myrtle, so I don't think closing it would be a big inconvenience for drivers.
Also, it need not be a permanent arrangement. This could just be for summer and fall, or just afternoons and evenings.
With the Friday night festival, the city has plenty of experience with closing the street, so planning would mostly involve simply copying the procedures for Friday nights.
I dunno. Just a thought ...
- Brad Haugaard
