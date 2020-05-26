News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Katza Pooh Is a ... Katza Pooh? - Yes, Katza Pooh! ... Is a Quiet, Proper Lady

Katzah Pooh is a quiet and proper lady who would love a friend to hang out with! This thirteen-year-old senior gal doesn’t ask for much – just some chin scratches, a nice comfy spot to nap next to her human, and a window to watch the world go by. Her foster mom says Katza Pooh is very sweet and easy to love, and with those beautiful green eyes, who could disagree?

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
