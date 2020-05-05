News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Max's Mexican Cuisine Thanks Methodist Hospital for Its Medical Support
Representing the family owned and operated business were Angelica and Uriel Arteaga; both expressed their appreciation for Methodist Hospital staff and Foundation President Mike. Ulises Gutierrez, Business Consultant for Max's Mexican Cuisine, also participated in the event. Gutierrez is a COVID survivor and was treated at Methodist Hospital for 8 days.
Max's Mexican Cuisine thanks Bavarian Garage of Glendora and Lark Construction Services for their support of this event.
Source: Press release
Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 5/05/2020
