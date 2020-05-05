News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Max's Mexican Cuisine Thanks Methodist Hospital for Its Medical Support

The Arteaga Family, longtime Monrovia residents and owners of Max's Mexican Cuisine in Monrovia, visited the Arcadia Methodist Hospital staff on Cinco de Mayo to honor and thank the health workers for their commitment and efforts in ensuring the community has the medical support it needs during the worldwide pandemic.

Representing the family owned and operated business were Angelica and Uriel Arteaga; both expressed their appreciation for Methodist Hospital staff and Foundation President Mike. Ulises Gutierrez, Business Consultant for Max's Mexican Cuisine, also participated in the event. Gutierrez is a COVID survivor and was treated at Methodist Hospital for 8 days.

Max's Mexican Cuisine thanks Bavarian Garage of Glendora and Lark Construction Services for their support of this event.

Source: Press release

