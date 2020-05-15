School Board President Urges Monrovians to Protest Shutting Down of Drive-Through Graduation

here), so School Board President Rob Hammond is encouraging Monrovians to contact County Supervisor Kathryn Barger to urge her to allow the ceremony to go on.
Hammond writes that the planned graduation "adheres to all Health Department guidelines," but at the 11th hour the department ordered that "drive-thru graduation plans are not allowed even if they meet the social distancing criteria we are all abiding by. "
"It's time," he writes, "for our community to advocate for our seniors, 8th and 5th grade promoting classes. The School Board, Superintendent, high school administrators and staff have worked tirelessly to create a safe plan which had been approved by MPD, FPD and the School Board to celebrate our graduating class in a meaningful but safe way.
"The decision [forbidding the ceremony] was made by a non-elected official without the knowledge of LA County Supervisor, Kathryn Barger. Please let her know how you feel about this decision. She can be contacted at (213) 974-5555 or (626)356-5407. I personally have tweeted her @kathrynbarger."
- Brad Haugaard
I feel bad for the graduates I really do but I bet the county supervisors have a lot to work on like making sure people don’t die I dint think we should be adding work on their staff.ReplyDelete
Our Seniors have worked hard and deserve this! We are being safeReplyDelete
We want our seniors to graduate, not kill their grandmothers!!!Delete
A Board President should be setting an example for the students of the district he serves by respecting the County Health Ordinance and by protecting the lives of students. In this case, that did NOT happen. Nice job, Rob! RECALL!ReplyDelete
In the past weeks, other districts, such as San Marino, canceled their drive-in graduation ceremonies due to the LA County Ordinance. Why does Monrovia think they can go forward with their drive-in graduation ceremony when everyone else canceled theirs? #keepmoroviasafe #class2020livesmatterReplyDelete
I agree the Board President shouldn’t be encouraging Monrovian’s to protest and should respect the decision made by the County Health Ordinance.ReplyDelete
Quite honestly, you all sound like you don't have kids graduating from 5th, 8th, or 12th grades. If you have a senior graduating, like we do, then you would be feeling different about this situation. If the parents of the graduating children feel its safe to attend, then they have the choice to attend the drive thru graduation. I agree with some of the letters written that state it is no different than going to a grocery store and checking out and receiving your receipt. If we can get handed a receipt, then our graduates can be handed a diploma.ReplyDelete
I DO have a Class 2020 child. My child just lost his grandmother, my mother, to COVID-19. Obviously, you haven't lost anyone close to you yet. #covid19killsReplyDelete