City Council to Consider Virus Relief and a Virus Budget

~ Consider how to spend some relief money coming its way. See image above for the proposed plan. https://is.gd/OpFbN8
~ Evaluate (in closed session) City Manager Dylan Feik. https://is.gd/yTK701
~ Consider hiring back the police department's retiring Senior Community Services Officer "as a retired annuitant on a temporary, post-retirement, and interim basis." The officer is retiring on June 20 after 21 years with the city, but the city needs someone in that position and wants the officer to remain until a new person can be hired and trained. https://is.gd/MNnFL6
~ Consider a new coronavirus city budget. Summary: Not considering Measure K sales tax revenue, the city will end fiscal year with a deficit of approximately $556,000. Add Measure K revenue in, and that becomes a surplus of $244,000. More on this in a separate article, commin' right up. https://is.gd/MXA14U
- Brad Haugaard
