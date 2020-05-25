Monrovia Church to Reopen for In-Person Services Next Sunday

While it will continue its streaming services, the first in-person service will be on May 31, and according to an announcement by the church, this will be a "slow, safe" process following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control.
Service times are being rescheduled, spread out so staff has time to sanitize between services (9 and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for Spanish service), families will be seated six feet apart so it will take more time for people to be seated so they are being asked to arrive 20 minutes early, masks are required, and no children's ministry at this time. Because seating is limited, reservations are required. If you want to attend, here's the reservation page: https://hopeuc.com/la/worship-in-person/
REQUEST: If anyone knows of other Monrovia churches that are reopening, please send me info - preferably a link.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment