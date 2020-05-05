Monrovian Creates Monrovia Restaurant App

Monrovian Rob McClinton has created a smartphone app to help Monrovians easily order from Monrovia restaurants on their cell phones.
The app tells whether the restaurant has curbside or other delivery, how to access it, address and contact info, type of food, and an opportunity mark it as a favorite. If a restaurant is missing, request for it to be added.
Rob writes that his family has "gotten into a bit of a rut with our favorites and want to spread the love to support others. I figured other folks might too. Also, I don't always find one I'm looking for on any on particular delivery app."
In case you are worried about installing software on your phone, don't be. This is basically an icon on your phone that points to mobile-optimized web page. So the software is all online, not on your phone.
Besides, I've known Rob for years and trust him, if that counts for you.
You can get the app here, https://monrovia.belocalstrong.com/ , or you can just focus your smartphone camera on this QR code and follow a couple of steps.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment