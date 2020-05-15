Monrovia's Virtual Summer School Program

K-8 Summer Program: July 6 to July 31
Invitations for K-8 summer programs have been sent out. For additional information or questions about eligibility, contact Jennifer Kwan: jkwan@monroviaschools.net
Programs offered for K-8 students are:
- Junior Camp Read-a-Lot: reading intervention course for grades 1-3.
- Camp Read-a-lot: reading intervention course for grades 4-5.
- Camp Infinity: math intervention course for grades 4-8.
- Middle school Bridge: English language intervention for students grade 6-8
9-12 Summer Program: June 11 to July 15
Our summer program for high school students is offered in partnership with Citrus College. For enrollment and information on credit options, please contact Monrovia High School Summer School Principal Brian Ilharreguy: bilharreguy@monroviaschools.net
- Students can take classes for credit recovery or to get ahead in units. Courses include Integrated Math I, II, and III, World History, Biology, Chemistry, and Economics.
Special Education Extended School Year (ESY)
- TK-8: June 8 to July 6
- 9-12 and Adult Transition Program: June 8 to July 13
All services will be provided virtually with tele-therapy and virtual classrooms. For more information, contact Director of Special Education Jennifer Johnson: jjjohnson@monroviaschools.net
More info here: https://is.gd/N02Wi6
- Brad Haugaard
