No Weekend or Waterfall Access When Canyon Park Opens

Although Canyon Park opens on May 26, the waterfall, the most popular destination, will remain closed. City Manager Dylan Feik writes: "For the time being, the popular Waterfall Trail will remain closed. This trail is narrow and incredibly popular, making it incredibly difficult to ensure safe, social distancing when using the trail."
Also, the park will be closed on its most popular days, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. So it will be open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Brad Haugaard
