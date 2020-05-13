City and Chamber of Commerce Thinking About How to Help Restaurants and Other Businesses

In reference to the idea expressed here
of closing Myrtle for additional restaurant seating when restaurants are allowed to open again, Craig Jimenez, Monrovia's Director of Community Development, writes:
Clearly, there are a lot of us on the same wavelength! Just to let you know that City staff has already been mulling the idea of providing additional opportunities for restaurants and other businesses when the time is right…not only on Myrtle, but throughout Monrovia. I know that that the folks at the Chamber are talking about this too.
While we’re still bound by the County and state orders, we’re all looking forward to a time when we can support all of our business community to the fullest.
- Brad Haugaard
