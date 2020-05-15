Blood Drive at The Y; Discount Utility Programs

~ The coronavirus has resulted in a massive drop-off in blood donations, resulting in severe blood shortages, so Santa Anita Family YMCA is re-purposing its gym to collect blood. Blood drive Monday, May 18, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. If you are 16 or older and have not had contact with a coronavirus patient within 28 days of the event and meet other safety standards, visit RedCrossBlood.org to make an appointment. Use sponsor code: YMCAMONROVIA
SoCalGas’ CARE program. If you’re unemployed or facing financial hardship, you may be eligible to save 20% on your natural gas bill.
Southern California Edison offers two programs: California Alternate Rates for Energy reduces energy bills for eligible customers by about 30%. Family Electric Rate Assistancereduces electric bills for qualified households by 18%.
The City of Monrovia provides municipal utility bill discounts for seniors, low income households and veterans.
Athens Services provides discounts for seniors. To see if you qualify and to apply for the discount, contact Public Works at 932-5575 or pwcomments@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
