Laid Back Miles - With Playful Moments

Sweet, lovable Miles is ready to be adopted! His foster family reports that he's a well-behaved sweetheart who loves belly rubs, squeaky toys, tennis balls, and car rides. He's ten years old so he's pretty laid back, but he still has plenty of playful puppy moments. If you're interested in adopting Miles, he'll fit perfectly into your life -- just clear some time in your schedule for belly rubs!

Currently, all adoption fees are waived, made possible by the Spence Family and Capital Group. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

View photos of adoptable pets at pasadenahumane.org and fill out an online adoption application. Adoptions are by appointment only.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.

- Brad Haugaard
