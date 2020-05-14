News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Roomy Swipes Credit Cards; Stolen Vehicles; Drunk Driving; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 314 service events, resulting in 43 investigations.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
May 7 at 10:09 a.m., two motorists collided at the intersection of California and Huntington. Officers responded and found one vehicle had rolled over, but no one was injured. After investigation and speaking with witnesses, the driver found at fault was issued a citation.
Grand Theft Auto
May 7 at 10:18 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Lime walked outside her home and discovered her car was missing from where she had parked it the night before on the street. Officers responded and searched the area for the vehicle, but did not located it. It was entered into the Law Enforcement Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Violation of Domestic Violence Restraining Order – Suspect Arrested
May 7 at 11:42 a.m., callers reported a male and female yelling at one another in the 400 block of W. Lime. Officers responded and found the two subjects, who they recognized from previous contacts. An investigation revealed the female subject was violating her domestic violence restraining order. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft of Bicycle
May 8 at 8:46 p.m., a theft of a bicycle was reported in the 1400 block of Alamitas. The victim reported his bicycle was taken from his front door sometime between 7:30 and 8:00 p.m. The bicycle was left unsecured. The investigation is continuing.
Stolen Motorcycle Recovered
May 9 at 8:23 p.m., officers were providing extra patrol in the 1100 block of E. Huntington when they came upon a motorcycle which had been reported stolen late last year. The victim was notified and the motorcycle was recovered.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 8:42 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle had hit a curb in the 400 block of W. Chestnut and almost struck a parked vehicle. Officers responded and located the vehicle and found the occupant asleep behind the wheel. An investigation revealed the driver had driven under the influence of alcohol. The witness identified the vehicle as the one she saw hit the curb and almost hit another vehicle. The driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Warrant / Unlicensed Driver – Suspect Arrested
May 9 at 9:59 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation near the intersection of California and Huntington. Investigation revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and was unlicensed. The suspect was arrested.
Robbery – Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 8:26 a.m., a caller reported a robbery that just occurred in the 800 block of W. Huntington. A male suspect hit a female acquaintance in the head and knocked her down. The suspect took the victim's purse and fled. Officers located the suspect and pursued him on foot. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody and arrested.
Grand Theft Auto
May 11 at 6:40 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the area of Los Angeles and Myrtle. The victim reported his vehicle had been taken sometime after 10:30 a.m. It was later returned by the suspect. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
May 11 at 6:41 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of California and Duarte regarding a motorhome being hit by a vehicle. No one was injured, but one of the drivers was found to be intoxicated. After further investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
May 12 at 7:56 a.m., a resident reported that someone collided into their fence in the 700 block of Monterey. The suspect vehicle license plate was still at the location. An area check was conducted and the suspect vehicle was found parked in the vicinity. This investigation continuing.
Theft
May 12 at 9:06 a.m., a resident in the 900 block of E. Royal Oaks called police to report his roommate took his credit cards and fled from the residence. Officers arrived and conducted an area check, but the suspect was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
May 12 at 1:28 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 900 block of El Dorado. The victim called to report his truck was just taken and described the suspect as a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. Officers arrived and conducted a check of the area, but the vehicle was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
May 12 at 6:26 p.m., police dispatch received a call reporting a subject causing a disturbance in the area of Ivy and Lemon. Officers arrived and discovered the subject was intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
May 13 at 6:28 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 100 block of W. Duarte. The victim parked her vehicle and left it. When she returned to it after approximately 45 minutes, the vehicle was missing. Officers arrived and checked the area, but the vehicle was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
May 13 at 8:20 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Norumbega. The victim called police to report his catalytic converter had been stolen from his vehicle sometime between May 8 and May 12. The vehicle had been parked in his carport. This investigation is continuing.
