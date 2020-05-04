News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
It's Teacher Appreciation Week!
Today marks the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers choose, and remain, in this profession because of their belief in education, their love of learning, and their connection to their students.
It is really this last element that sustains teachers during the most difficult of times. Your children are the reason teachers continue to teach. The bonds established in the classroom can last a lifetime and, right now, that connection, like our learning platform, is distant.
So, in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, please take a moment to contact your child’s teacher. Indeed, if you had a teacher who had a positive impact on your life, this moment in history might be the best time to reach out and simply say, “thank you.”
Show us how you are expressing your appreciation by using #MUSDProud on social media!
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 5/04/2020
