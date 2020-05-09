News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
New Restaurant, Cafe de Olla, Going In on Myrtle
Cafe de Olla, a new restaurant, is going in on the west side of Myrtle between Lemon and Lime, next to the STIX skateboarding shop. It'll be a while; it's still gutted on the inside. Info and photo thanks to Kelly Moran.
- Brad Haugaard
5/09/2020
