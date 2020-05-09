News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

New Restaurant, Cafe de Olla, Going In on Myrtle

Cafe de Olla, a new restaurant, is going in on the west side of Myrtle between Lemon and Lime, next to the STIX skateboarding shop. It'll be a while; it's still gutted on the inside. Info and photo thanks to Kelly Moran.

- Brad Haugaard
