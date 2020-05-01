News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Coronavirus Count

The LA County Department of Public Health reports (https://is.gd/LcrzHl) Coronavirus cases:

Monrovia: 49, same as yesterday.

Unincorporated Monrovia: 8, same as yesterday.

Monrovia Gardens Healthcare Center

Staff - 14, up one since yesterday

Residents - 11, same as yesterday

Again, the county health department notes that facilities' "inclusion on this list does not suggest neglect or wrongdoing on the part of the facility."

Note: Finally, I don't know how there can be one more case (at Monrovia Gardens Healthcare Center) but the total for Monrovia remains unchanged.

- Brad Haugaard
