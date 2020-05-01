Monrovia Coronavirus Count

https://is.gd/LcrzHl) Coronavirus cases:
Monrovia: 49, same as yesterday.
Unincorporated Monrovia: 8, same as yesterday.
Monrovia Gardens Healthcare Center
Staff - 14, up one since yesterday
Residents - 11, same as yesterday
Again, the county health department notes that facilities' "inclusion on this list does not suggest neglect or wrongdoing on the part of the facility."
Note: Finally, I don't know how there can be one more case (at Monrovia Gardens Healthcare Center) but the total for Monrovia remains unchanged.
- Brad Haugaard
