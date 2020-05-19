Monrovia Coronavirus Count: 126

LA County Department of Public Health reports (https://is.gd/LcrzHl) Monrovia Coronavirus cases today:
Monrovia: 126 cases (up 3 from yesterday), 15 deaths (unchanged - https://is.gd/bmKPBb).
Unincorporated Monrovia: 17 cases (unchanged).
Brookdale Monrovia: 2 cases (unchanged), 1 death (up 1).
Monrovia Gardens Healthcare Center: 74 (up 6 since several days ago), 13 deaths (up 3).
Monrovia Memorial Hospital: 23 cases (up 1) and 2 deaths (unchanged).
COMMENT: I have to think that the County is recording cases at Monrovia assisted living facilities separately from cases elsewhere in Monrovia since there are 16 deaths at these Monrovia facilities but only 15 deaths listed for Monrovia, which otherwise doesn't make sense. If that is the case, there is actually a total of 225 cases in Monrovia (242 including unincorporated Monrovia), and 32 deaths.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment