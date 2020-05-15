News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Monrovia Coronavirus Count: 114

LA County Department of Public Health reports (https://is.gd/LcrzHl) Monrovia Coronavirus cases today:

Monrovia: 114 cases (up 6 from yesterday), 9 deaths (County website fussy, not sure if 9 is accurate - https://is.gd/bmKPBb).

Unincorporated Monrovia: 15 cases (unchanged)

Brookdale Monrovia (assisted living facility): 2 cases (unchanged).

Monrovia Gardens Healthcare Center: 63 (down 1 [Changed to a death?]), 10 deaths (up 1 from yesterday)

Monrovia Memorial Hospital:  19 cases (up 1) and 2 deaths (up 1).

City Council member Becky Shevlin says the county will begin giving "recovered" stats next week. I'll report them.

- Brad Haugaard
