Monrovia Coronavirus Count: 114

LA County Department of Public Health reports (https://is.gd/LcrzHl) Monrovia Coronavirus cases today:
Monrovia: 114 cases (up 6 from yesterday), 9 deaths (County website fussy, not sure if 9 is accurate - https://is.gd/bmKPBb).
Unincorporated Monrovia: 15 cases (unchanged)
Brookdale Monrovia (assisted living facility): 2 cases (unchanged).
Monrovia Gardens Healthcare Center: 63 (down 1 [Changed to a death?]), 10 deaths (up 1 from yesterday)
Monrovia Memorial Hospital: 19 cases (up 1) and 2 deaths (up 1).
City Council member Becky Shevlin says the county will begin giving "recovered" stats next week. I'll report them.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment