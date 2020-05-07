Monrovia Coronavirus Count: Up 14 from Yesterday - to 74

Monrovia: 74 cases (up 14 from yesterday), 3 deaths (unchanged - https://is.gd/bmKPBb).
Unincorporated Monrovia: 11 cases (same as yesterday)
Monrovia Gardens Healthcare Center: 50 (up 20 from yesterday), 2 deaths (up one from yesterday)
Note: There are things I don't understand about this data, such as how Monrovia Gardens Healthcare Center can have 20 more cases than yesterday but Monrovia only has 14 more. Perhaps the county is counting care facilities separately from cities.
