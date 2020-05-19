News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

It Will NOT Cost $5 to Visit Canyon Park - Just to Park

City Manager Dylan Feik writes:

"The City mistakenly reported that ALL park visitors must pay a $5 parking fee. This fee is a parking fee only and is charged to those parking at the park, not everyone using the park. This was a mistake and I am sorry for the confusion caused as we prepare for the park opening on Tuesday, May 26th.

- Brad Haugaard
  1. Brian JohnsonMay 19, 2020 at 4:58 PM

    The problem with this is it will lead to many people parking on the residential streets below the entrance in order to avoid the fee.

