It Will NOT Cost $5 to Visit Canyon Park - Just to Park
"The City mistakenly reported that ALL park visitors must pay a $5 parking fee. This fee is a parking fee only and is charged to those parking at the park, not everyone using the park. This was a mistake and I am sorry for the confusion caused as we prepare for the park opening on Tuesday, May 26th.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 5/19/2020
The problem with this is it will lead to many people parking on the residential streets below the entrance in order to avoid the fee.ReplyDelete