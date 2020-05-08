News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
--->>>>>
Dinner from Mikomi Sushi
Dinner from Mikomi Sushi, on the east side of Myrtle near the theater. Got the Spicy Pork for $15.95, which came with tempura and a salad. Really good, and a lot. Enough for a meal tomorrow.
https://www.mikomisushi.com/
- Brad Haugaard
5/08/2020
restaurants
