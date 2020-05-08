News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner from Mikomi Sushi

Dinner from Mikomi Sushi, on the east side of Myrtle near the theater. Got the Spicy Pork for $15.95, which came with tempura and a salad. Really good, and a lot. Enough for a meal tomorrow.  https://www.mikomisushi.com/

