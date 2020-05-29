News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Fellowship Church Will Stay Online for Now, But It's Still Growing
A letter from the church adds that...
"In our eight years as a church we have never counseled more people, cared for more needs, engaged more people during services, or received more LifeGroup sign ups than we have in the last three months.
"Because of our growth, beginning June 13 and 14 we will be adding two weekly services to our lineup. For our early birds and those on the East Coast, we’re adding a 7 a.m. PST service on Sunday mornings, as well as another evening option on Sundays at 5 p.m. PST."
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by Brad at 5/29/2020
