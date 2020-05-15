News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Dinner From Shrimp House
Dinner from Shrimp House, at the corner of Live Oak and Myrtle. Got the Grilled Seafood Sampler for $17.05. Very good.
- Brad Haugaard
5/15/2020
