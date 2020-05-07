News: brad@bradhaugaard.com • Restaurants • Schools • Police • Map • Movies • Library Catalog, Activities • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
--->>>>> Click here for information about Monrovia Restaurants! <<<<<---
--->>>>> Online Church Services <<<<<---
Monrovia Police: Officers Help Deliver Baby Girl in Car; Stolen Cell Phone Used to Charge Items; Etc.
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 272 service events, resulting in 41 investigations.
Commercial Burglary
April 30 at 6:37 a.m., an alarm company for a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called police to report an alarm activation. Officers responded and found the glass in the front door had been shattered, but no one was inside. Store management arrived and advised the store had been burglarized. This investigation is continuing.
Non-Injury Traffic Collision
April 30 at 12:52 p.m., a caller reported a single motorist collided into a light pole at the intersection of Myrtle and Olive. Officers arrived and found the collision was caused by a medical condition. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Public Intoxication – Subject Arrested
April 30 at 11:20 p.m., an officer on patrol at the intersection of May and Foothill saw a male subject stumbling in the roadway while drinking an alcoholic beverage. The subject believed he was in Los Angeles. It was determined the subject was too intoxicated to care for his own well being. He was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 1 at 4:42 p.m., a caller reported a traffic collision at the intersection of California and Huntington. Officers responded and found two motorists had collided and two passengers had minor injuries. Paramedics responded and provided medical first aid to the injured passengers. The driver found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Theft of Bicycle
May 1 at 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of W. Duarte regarding a report of a stolen bicycle from a parking garage. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
May 2 at 5:01 a.m., an officer on patrol near the intersection of Shamrock and Evergreen observed a vehicle traveling the wrong way on a one-way street. He initiated a traffic stop and found the driver to be intoxicated. An investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Residential Burglary
May 2 at 7:12 a.m., a resident of an apartment complex in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista arrived home from work and discovered his apartment had been burglarized. Officers arrived and found the apartment had been ransacked. The resident reported that money and several items were missing. The suspects entered through an unlocked sliding glass door. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto – Suspect Arrested
May 2 at 3:50 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of Norumbega when he saw a suspicious vehicle in a driveway. A computer check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen by the registered owner, who lived in San Marino. Officers watched the vehicle for several minutes, then saw a female subject get into the driver's seat and drive away. She was stopped and, after investigation, was arrested for grand theft auto. The vehicle was returned to the owner.
Injury Traffic Collision
May 2 at 4:08 p.m., a caller reported a motorcyclist and his passenger crashed in a church parking lot in the 1300 block of S. Magnolia. Both parties had visible injuries, so the paramedics responded. The driver advised he attempted a u-turn in the parking lot, but was traveling too fast and the motorcycle went down in the parking lot. Both subjects did not desire to be transported to a hospital for treatment.
Theft
May 4 at 1:12 p.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of E. Duarte. A female subject inadvertently left her cell phone at a location. When she realized she did not have her phone, she returned and found the phone was gone. She was later advised there were fraudulent charges to an account she has linked on her phone. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
May 4 at 1:19 p.m., an electric bicycle was reported stolen from a parking structure in the 700 block of S. Myrtle. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Robbery
May 4 at 6:00 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Fig regarding a possible robbery that had occurred earlier in the day. The victim reported she was with friends in the 100 block of Los Angeles and became involved in an altercation. During the altercation, two friends took her purse and cell phone. This investigation is continuing.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 1:02 a.m., El Monte Police Department called to report they had stopped a subject that was wanted by Monrovia Police Department for a burglary of a church. Monrovia Officers responded and placed the subject under arrest. He was transported to the Monrovia Police Department Jail.
Hit & Run Traffic Collision
May 5 at 5:50 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Mountain and Duarte. The victim was driving her vehicle near the intersection when she was hit by a tan Toyota Corolla. The suspect vehicle fled the area. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
May 5 at 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Primrose regarding a battery incident that had just occurred between a husband and wife. The wife had a visible mark on her face and reported the husband slapped her across the face while they were arguing. The husband was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody.
Theft
May 6 at 6:43 a.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of W. Cypress. The victim reported that someone took his mailbox sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
May 6 at 8:06 a.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Norumbega. The victim reported that tools were taken from his property. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist – Baby Girl Delivered
May 6 at 8:42 p.m., dispatch received a 9-1-1 hang-up call from the area of Magnolia and Huntington, stating a female subject was having a baby in a vehicle. Officers responded, located the vehicle and found a female subject in labor. Officers had the subject move to the back seat of the vehicle and moments later, the baby was delivered before paramedics could arrive. The officers assisted the female in delivering her baby girl.
Posted by Brad at 5/07/2020
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment